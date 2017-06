If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports you are sure to love The Little Mix Experience.

These talented performers dazzle with breathtaking dance moves, fine vocals and replica costumes.

Catch the tribute singers at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on July 8, where you can expect to hear hits such as DNA, Wings, Black Magic and many more. The performance will start at 6pm, Tickets £15.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk