VIDEO: Catch Rainbow Rising tribute band on Good Friday

Rainbow Rising pride themselves on being the UK’s top tribute to Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, recreating the sound and visual spectacle.

Catch them at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Good Friday (April 14) where they will be performing live all the classic Rainbow tracks and draw from the band’s entire back catalogue.

The sheer attention to detail given to the act of recreating the live Rainbow experience is evident in every aspect of the band’s performances. From guitar smashing, to stunning vocals, thunderous percussion and bass to dazzling keyboards and of course unmistakable Blackmore guitar work.

Admission £9. Advance tickets available from The Flowerpot and online at www.rawpromo.co.uk