VIDEO: Blues singer Elles Bailey kicks off British tour in Matlock

Currently gaining rave reviews from Bristol to Berlin, rising blues star Elles Bailey has chosen Matlock to launch her 21-date tour of England.

She is a friend of Lyn Mason, chairman of Darley Dale in Bloom which has arranged the gig to raise cash for the gold award-winning floral displays in 2017. Tickets are now on sale for the show at The Tipsy Toad, Bakewell Road, Matlock, on January 19.

Elles releases her single, Wildfire, this month, followed by her debut album in the spring.

Her husky toned, lived-in voice may sound like she has a 60-a-day habit yet it was caused by a serious illness when she was three causing her throat to almost close up. Bristol-based Elles toured Europe last year, visiting Holland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France. She spent the latter part recording her album in Nashville.

Tickets £11. To book, visit www.wegottickets.com/event380376