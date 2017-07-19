US ace Prophet to play at Leadmill

Chuck Prophet brings his short UK tour to The Leadmill in Sheffield on Monday, July 24.

Chuck returns to the UK for four shows after his most successful tour ever last February with sell out shows across the country.

His latest release, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins (Yep Roc), also received his best press and media attention ever including an appearance on the Andrew Marr BBC TV show.

Prophet is releasing his best work and performing his best and most epic rock and roll shows over 30 years into his career. The secret is finally getting out.

Chuck describes the album as “California Noir.” He said: “The state has always represented the Golden Dream, and it’s the tension between romance and reality that lurks underneath the surface in all noir films and paperbacks, and that connects these songs. Doomed love, inconsolable loneliness, rags to riches to rags again, and fast-paced violence are always on the menu on the Left Coast.”