Two top gigs at this weekend at The Flowerpot

Danny Bryant returns to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, April 7.

One of the finest blues guitarists, Danny has gained recognition and respect from audiences and fellow performers alike.

Europe’s leading blues and rock publication, Classic Rock’s The Blues magazine, called Danny a “national blues treasure”, a title that he has worked tirelessly and passionately to earn.

Riding high on the European blues scene for over a decade, yet still only 35, Danny has carved a name for himself the old-fashioned way having played over 2000 club and festival shows to his many fans around the world and is acknowledged by those in the business as one of the cream of the crop.

Then, on Saturday, April 8, you can see an appearance by Doors Alive.

The Doors Alive are a British tribute band widely regarded as the closest and most enthralling representation of the legendary 1960s rock gods The Doors in the world today.

The band recreate the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960’s Doors concert, perfectly and effortlessly transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When The Music’s Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more.

Doors open for both gigs at 8pm and admission is £13 for Danny Bryant and £12 for Doors Alive.

For ticket details, see www.rawpromo.co.uk