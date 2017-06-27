Touch of brass for music fans on a Sunday afternoon

Erewash Borough Council’s ever-popular Bold as Brass programme of free concerts continue this weekend, with music lovers promised top quality performances throughout the summer.

The latest concert will take place on Sunday, July 2, and features a performance at the Memorial Hall, Breadsall, starting at 2.30pm, by the Hucknall & Linby Brass Band.

The next concert after that is on Sunday, July 9, to be given by Derwent Valley Wind Band, at Leisure Green, off Derby Road, Draycott, from 2.30pm.