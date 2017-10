The latest Derby Jazz concert takes place on Friday, October 13, and features Arguelles + Laginha + Norbakken.

This world class international trio features English saxophonist Julian Argüelles, Portuguese pianist Mário Laginha, and Norwegian percussionist Helge Andreas Norbakke.

The gig is at the Voice Box, Forman Street, Derby, and starts at 8pm.

For more, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk