Top trio pay tribute to Fats Waller in Derby

Waller is the name of a music performance to be given at The Cube Bar, based at Deda in Derby on Friday, April 7.

The tribute to Fats Waller will be performed by Mark Lewandowski (bass), Liam Noble (piano) and Paul Clarvis (drums). They are all known for innovation, musicianship and humour. This is a tribute to another musician who had all those attributes – Fats Waller.

Tickets for this Derby Jazz concert are £10. The performance starts at 8pm. For more details, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk