Top tribute time at MFN venue

A triple bill of rock tributes is lined up for Saturday, September 30, at MFN club, Shipley Gate.

ACDC UK, DIIO and Scopyons will bring their acclaimed take on the music of ACDC, Ronnie James Dio and the Scorpions to the nightspot near Eastwood and will play thunderous versions of rock classics including Back In Black, Whole Lotta Rosie, Neon Knights, Stargazer, Rock You Like A Hurricane, Blackout and many more.

Tickets are £10 advance, £12 on the night with under 16s half price.

Doors open at 7pm and the bands start at 8pm.

There is free camping in the venue grounds and hot food onsite.

More information is available from Metal Mansions on 07903 610487.