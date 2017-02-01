Top night in store at The Venue

There is a busy weekend in store at The Venue in Derby, starting with a gig by Toploader on Friday, February 3, and continuing with a visit on Saturday, February 4, from Absolute Bowie: A Celebration of David Bowie.

Toploader, featuring Joseph Washbourn (vocals & keys), Dan Hipgrave (guitar), Matt Knight (bass) and Rob Green (drums), returned in 2011 from an eight-year hiatus with third studio album Only Human, produced by Danton Supple (Morrissey and Coldplay).

In June 2011 lead singer Joseph Washbourn took to our screens to compete in ITV1s Popstar to Operastar, where his outstanding voice took him right through to the semi-finals.

Since the release of the album, the band have been working their way around venues and festivals across the UK, building awareness of their return, as well as spreading their wings into Europe.

Toploader’s live set continues to impress, as the band revisit all of their singles including Dancing In The Moonlight, Achilles Heel and Time Of My Life as well as introducing fans to their brand new material.

Support on the night from Derby’s very own The Herron Brothers.

Absolute Bowie will be celebrating the life and music of the late, great David Bowie at the Abbey Street venue on Saturday, February 4.

The five piece has toured all over Europe for the last eight years, faithfully performing the music of David Bowie with uncanny accuracy.

The audience members are taken on a journey experiencing the different personas of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane through to The Thin White Duke and the late 80s.

Absolute Bowie has been voted one of the best tribute bands in the UK with their energetic and theatrical stage show. Prepare to be taken from A to Z (Absolute Beginners to Ziggy).

Doors open at 7.30pm for both gigs. For ticket and gig details, please go to www.livemusicderby.co.uk