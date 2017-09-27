Top guitarist Fairhurst to play at Warsop venue

Guitarist John Fairhurst will be performing a solo show at the Black Market Venue in Warsop on Thursday, October 5.

John Fairhurst is right at the forefront of the exciting new wave of British blues and rock.

Acoustic Guitar Magazine USA recently identified Fairhurst as one of the top three Resonator guitar players worldwide, the only European on the list.

2017 has already been one heck of a year. Hailed as “the phenomenon known as the Wigan Jimi Hendrix” (Chris Tofu) and “possibly the finest guitarist you will ever see” (BBC Manchester), John is very pleased to announce this extensive UK tour.

Following numerous international club dates across five countries, over 25 UK festival shows including Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair, The Great British Blues Festival and Shambala, he will be showcasing a large amount of brand new material as well as some old favourites

John has two new studio albums currently in production for release in 2018; a third solo LP and a new heavy electric album with long term collaborators Toby Murray on drums and Justin Kool on bass. He will again be working with his regular

For more, go to http://www.johnfairhurst.com/gigs/