Three of the best at The Flowerpot

Wishbone Ash will make their latest appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 17.

The legendary rock band, famed for their driving twin guitar fuelled sound, is still led by iconic guitarist Andy Powell.

This is the very real beating heart of Wishbone Ash, alive and thumping. The original twin-guitar band, the band behind classic album Argus and timeless tracks Blowin’ Free, The Pilgrim, Phoenix and many more.

Formed in 1969, Wishbone Ash cut their teeth on the US stadium circuit first opening for The Who. Once they began headlining in the States, Wishbone’s opening acts included Springsteen, Kiss and Aerosmith.

Citing Wishbone Ash as a major influence, Thin Lizzy, Iron Maiden, Southern Rock outfits like Lynyrd Skynyrd and, more recently, heavyweights like Opeth and some of today’s guitar-based alt/indie bands have all taken a little something from that legendary twin-guitar approach. Truly, there is no other rock band on the planet that has done more with the twin guitar concept.

Andy Powell, Bob Skeat, Muddy Manninen and Joe Crabtree tour the UK so infrequently this is one show you cannot afford to miss.

The Fillers bring their tribute to The Killers to the King Street venue on Friday, November 18.

The Fillers are arguably the UK’s best Killers tribute band playing all the hits as well as tracks from Brandon Flower’s latest album Flamingo.

The Fillers were formed in late 2006 in the era of Sam’s Town around the small town of Bury St.Edmunds (Suffolk’s very own Las Vegas). Based in a country where The Killers came to fruition, they capture the sound, look and feel of the Vegas quartet performing tracks from Hot Fuss, Sam’s Town, Sawdust and Day & Age.

The band has received the ultimate in recognition when the members were given a glowing review by Ronnie Vannucci Jr of The Killers, who also joined The Fillers on drums for a guest spot and subsequently treated The Fillers to an all-access experience at The Killers’ Radio 1 showcase at The Royal Albert Hall (as documented in The N.M.E).

Playing as far afield as the Dominican Republic filling in for The Killers, the band have played to audiences of up to 30,000 people on stages the have held the real thing and continue to expand as The Killers establish themselves as one of the world’s biggest bands.

Then on Saturday, November 19, there’s a chance to see a gig at The Flowerpot by China Crisis (pictured) in their full band show.

Original members Eddie Lundon and Gary Daly still front the hugely respected and well remembered 1980s band China Crisis, who developed a loyal and cult following which has lasted 30 years.

Known for their string of hit singles, including African & White, Christian, Working with Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking, the band will be performing these classics and more, alongside tracks from the new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood.

Doors open at 8pm for all three shows. Admission is £16 for Wishbone Ash, £10 for The Fillers, and £16 for China Crisis.

