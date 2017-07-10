Summer concert for Belper Singers

Belper Singers invite you to their summer concert - called Summertime - which is to be held at Strutts Community Centre in Belper on Friday, July 14.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and there is a mix of music from both sides of the Atlantic, to include Tippett’s A Child Of Our Time and Vaughan Williams’s Shakespeare Songs.

The choir is also pleased that the concert will feature Derbyshire-based pianist Beate Toyka as special guest and she will be performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue.

Tickets are £10. Everyone is welcome to what promises to be a very attractive evening of music.