Stories will be told at Matlock event

Joe is on his way home to the Evening Star - but why will no-one speak to him?

Why are there wet footprints on the flagstones when father returns? Strange encounters, stranger situations; when the nightmare walks through your door, be polite and put the kettle on.

Gillian Shimwell is telling Beastly Tales, along with Helen Appleton, who has Tales of Lost Love, at Matlock Storytelling Café on February 3.

February’s Cafe is going to be an exciting home-grown affair. Two of the club’s resident storytellers are bubbling over with stories that they have been carefully incubating through the darkest nights of winter.

As we head towards spring, those stories are sure to bring light into the still dark nights. Helen Appleton will be telling Tales of Lost Love, a bittersweet collection to touch the heart whilst Gill Shimwell brings Beastly Tales, strange encounters with even stranger situations.

Matlock Storytelling Cafe is a unique night out in the heart of the Peak District. The candlelit tables foster a warm welcoming atmosphere. Soup, hot drinks and great cakes are available and you can bring your booze. Tickets are just £7

The latest meeting is on Friday, February 3, at the Imperial Rooms in Matlock. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.