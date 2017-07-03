Star DJ Craig is heading for The Venue

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club comes back to the area on September 1 for an appearance at The Venue in Derby.

The legendary actor, host and broadcaster Craig Charles of Red Dwarf, Robot Wars and Coronation Street fame is also one of the UK’s best loved funk and soul DJs. Broadcasting for ten years on BBC 6 Music with their primetime Saturday night slot, Craig Charles has gone from strength to strength, becoming a commanding figure and DJ in the UK funk and soul scene.

“When BBC 6Music asked me to do a radio show I only had one condition, it has to be a funk and soul show otherwise I wasn’t interested,” and so the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show came in to being, right at the very beginning of Radio 6Music way back in March 2002.

Currently live every Saturday night for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on one of the nation’s most loved music radio stations, has garnered Craig global support as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul DJ, commentator and promoter of new music.

The Venue is on Abbey Street, Derby. The gig is for those aged 18-plus. Doors open at 7.30pm. Advance tickets are £15. Go to http://www.livemusicderby.co.uk for more.