Solo Sheffield show for former Mansun frontman Paul Draper

Fresh from a string of intimate solo live dates – his first solo shows – to accompany the release of debut solo album Spooky Action, former Mansun frontman Paul Draper has announced a second tour.

And this time it includes a show in Sheffield. Paul will play The Leadmill on Friday, March 2 – tickets are now on sale from leadmill.co.uk

To accompany the tour announcement, the 46-year-old has announced details of a new single, Grey House, “a razor-wired guitar prowl that recalls the experimental pop of Mansun at their very best”.

Mansun enjoyed success in the late 1990s with tracks such as Wide Open Space, Stripper Vicar and Taxloss.