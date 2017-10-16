Skinny Molly set for Flowerpot return

Skinny Molly return to the Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, October 21, for their latest appearance at the King Street venue.

The band is currently touring Europe to promote latest studio album Here For A Good Time, and features the former Lynyrd Skynyrd and Artimus Pyle Band guitarist Mike Estes.

Skinny Molly was founded by Mike Estes and Nashville studio drummer Kurt Pietro. Originally put together to do a one-off tour of Europe in 2004, Skinny Molly has, 13 years later, become one of the hardest working and popular rock bands out of the southern United States.

Solidifying the current lineup in 2008, the band boasts guitarist Jay Johnson (formerly of Blackfoot/Rossington Band), and Grand Ole Opry stalwart bassist Luke Bradshaw.

This line-up has toured relentlessly; their first jaunt found them crossing three continents in 30 days on the strength of their debut CD No Good Deed. Constant gigging has established them as “the band from the South to see” across Europe as well as at home in the States.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well at www.rawpromo.co.uk