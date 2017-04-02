Sheffield visit for New Model Army

New Model Army bring their tour to Sheffield’s Corporation on April 6.

They will be promoting their most recent album Winter, released on the band’s own Attack Attack label via Red Essential in the UK and Ireland.

The album is a powerful and emotionally intense body of work. From the opening epic Beginning through to the closing song After Something, the album builds on the new directions taken by Between Dog and Wolf, yet also has familiar echoes of the immediacy and engagement of the band’s classic albums The Ghost of Cain and Thunder and Consolation.

Founder, lead singer and main songwriter Justin Sullivan explained: “Between Dog and Wolf opened up a lot of creative doors for us, so it was exciting to go and look inside. The results were not necessarily planned as usual we felt our way - but I think Winter has a really strong identity. It is very much the sound of people in difficult places something that so many of us can relate to at the moment, on a lot of different levels.”

Formed by Justin Sullivan in Bradford in 1980, New Model Army’s beginnings were inspired by Northern soul, punk rock and the incendiary atmosphere of the times. Since then, they have had a long, creative and eventful journey. They have been massively influential in post-punk, folk-rock, political-rock, goth, metal and all kinds of musical sub-cultures but they have steadfastly refused to belong to any club that would have them as members.

Photo copyright: Trust A Fox