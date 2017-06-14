Sheffield show for punk veterans Dead Kennedys

American hardcore punk veterans the Dead Kennedys are heading for Sheffield.

The Californian band formed in San Francisco in 1978 and become one of the first US hardcore bands to make an impact in the UK as their 1980 debut album, Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, reached number 33 in the album chart.

A non-album single the following year, Too Drunk To..., also reached the top 40 in the UK singles charts.

The band split in 1986, before lead guitarist East Bay Ray, bassist Klaus Flouride and drummer DH Peligro reformed the group 15 years later, albeit without original lead singer and songwriter Jello Biafra.

Vocal duties are now carried out by Ron “Skip” Greer.

Support at the O2 Academy show in Sheffield on Wednesday, June 21, comes from Dublin-based garage rockers Otherkin, fresh from supporting Guns N’ Roses at the 80,000 capacity Irish venue Slane Castle.

Tickets, priced from £22.50, are now on sale from sheffieldacademy.co.uk

