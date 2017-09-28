Sheffield favourites High Hazels have high hopes of success

After the release of their Weak Sun EP earlier this year, Sheffield favourites High Hazels have been keeping busy.

With a Sofar Sounds set, two Tramlines gigs, and a DJ residency under their belt – and another to come – the four-piece, who formed in 2012 and released their self-titled debut album in 2014, are itching to record and share new material.

And that is why the band – frontman James Leesley, guitarist Scott Howes and drummer Anthony Barlow, friends since primary school in Handsworth, as well as new bassist Paul Musgrave – are hitting the road for a handful of dates later this year.

And the mini-tour ends with a hometown show at Yellow Arch Studios on Friday, November 10.

James says: “As always it’s the new songs that keep us ticking.

“I’m pleased to say we’ve landed on some things that are sounding delicious and we can’t wait to get in the studio and stick them down on record.”

Clash magazine says: “The band has an explicitly intoxicating take on indie song craft.”

Tickets for the Yellow Arch show are now on sale, priced from £7, from leadmill.co.uk