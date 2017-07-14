Sheffield band on The Silk Road to Chesterfield album launch

Five-piece Celtic/folk punk band The Silk Road – from Sheffield and Chesterfield – launch their debut album with free show next week.

Their self-titled, 13-track debut will be launched on Friday, July 21, at Chesterfield’s Real Time Music, which has backed the band since its inception about a year ago.

Jamie Burney, Silk Road fiddle player, said: ““We’ve been overwhelmed with the response and feedback from our live events. We’ve given some of the tracks an airing at gigs and they’ve been very well received, but the launch will be the first time it’s been performed live in its entirety. We’re all looking forward to it.”

As well as classically trained violinist Jamie, aged 46 and from Sheffield, who teaches music across Sheffield, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, band members include 52-year-old lead vocalist Tich Vango, a tattooist at Chesterfield’s Head Rocks Salon and electrial engineer Andy Hardwick, aged 47 and from Chesterfield, on guitar and banjo.

Completing the line-up are 35-year-old bassist Shaun Haley, a refrigeration engineer from Chesterfield and drummer Brian Buckberry, a plant fitter aged 41 from Chesterfield.

Doors open at 7.30pm and there will be a donation box to help cover the band’s costs.