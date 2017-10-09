See top tribute to Coldplay at The Flowerpot

Coldplace bring their tribute act to Coldplay to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, October 13.

Coldplace are a Coldplay tribute band whose quality and experience are second to none. They have been performing since 2004, always striving to give the audience the closest to seeing Coldplay themselves. The band all come from Grimsby and their reputation is spreading worldwide.

With mentions on Sky News and BBC radio, they have racked up an impressive following with more than 100 gigs under their belt.

Coldplace has an unnerving likeness to the real thing, especially in frontman Shane Crofts, whose look, sound and stage movement perfectly recreate Chris Martin. Amongst their live gigs have been playing in front of an estimated 38,000 people on the the main stage at The Mathew Street Festival and numerous gigs in Malta, with one occasion as support for Sir Bob Geldof.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk