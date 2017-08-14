Saints Among Us in Doncaster

Have your say

Four Saints will be among their South Yorkshire brethren when they roar on to the stage in Doncaster.

Doncaster/Sheffield-based Saints Among Us, a female-fronted alt-rock quartet, headline The Leopard this week.

The band of Maddy Chesman, guitarist Brad Waggott, bassist Joseph Williamson and drummer Adam Waggott say: “We aim to move you like nobody else ever has and bring down the roof.”

Influences include Nothing But Thieves, Young Guns and Wolf Alice, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Audioslave and Sheffield’s own global superstars Arctic Monkeys,

The quartet have recently released singles Forever Free and It Takes Me and are now currently crafting an a new EP.

Also on the bill at the event on Friday, August 18, are indie-rockers Bedroom High Club and Sounds Like A Storm.

Tickets, priced £5, are now available from leopard-doncaster-co.uk