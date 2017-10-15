Rising blues stars play at Flowerpot

The Flowerpot in Derby plays host to Catfish, one of the most exciting new blues band to emerge on the scene in recent years, on Thursday, October 19.

British Blues Award winners Catfish have carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band with a phenomenal frontman in 22 year old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long, who plays with a real passion for the blues.

They received two nominations in the British Blues Awards 2015, taking third in Emerging Artist, and followed this with three in 2016, taking first in keyboards and third in Young Artist.

Catfish’s new Broken Man album is out now.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Phil Honley