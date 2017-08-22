Ripley Music Festival fundraiser

On the back of the most Ripley Music Festival yet, musicians are drumming up cash for next year’s event.

The Holly Bush pub in Marehay, will host a variety of musicians on August 26. Performing from 1pm will be Fleet Art, Newton Park, Race For The Prize, Joby Fletcher, Nick McCann (pictured), Jade Martin, Chris Daines, Shelly, Scott Makepiece, J&T and No Danger.

There will be a barbeue, real ales and a raffle.