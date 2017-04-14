Psychicbread make their mark on music and poetry

With stories and poems of the Big Bang, a blade of grass, absent friends, one particular lamppost, and a girl called Amaryllis: Mark Gwynne Jones and the Psychicbread play The Muse at the Whitworth Centre on Friday, April 28.

Their all new show of poetry and music is by turns dramatic, funny, sensitive, and romantic.

Following a break of four years, the band who tuned the tension wires of the river bridge at Bakewell (before the padlocks appeared!) then played the bridge as an instrument for BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction, have reformed to showcase new work. Compositions that continue to draw on a vein of poetry and music described as ‘evocative, surreal and seriously entertaining’.

Joining them on the night will be David ‘Stickman’ Higgins, whose sung and spoken rhythms of an African Caribbean/British identity are an irrepressible force of poetry, percussion, and playfulness.

ickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door. To reserve yours, call 01629 733678.