Plenty to enjoy at gala this weekend

Clowne Gala takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am-3pm, at Heritage High School, Boughton Lane, Clowne, offeringh fun for all the family.

There will be a performance from local band Treebeard, the Company Performance Ensemble marching band, karate, dance, activities including laser maze, rodeo bull, archery, rifle shooting, bouldering wall, inflatable rides, KMX carts and lots more.

In addition, there will be various hot and cold refreshments, and Bob’s Bar. Adult entry is £1 including a prize draw programme. There is free entry for children up to age 16. Please note, no dogs on site, and the school grounds are a no smoking area.