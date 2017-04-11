Piano quartet to perform Music At Duffield concert

Music at Duffield presents a performance by Derby Piano Quartet on Saturday, May 6, from 7.30pm.

The venue for the recital will be the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield.

If you would like to find out what Hänsel told Gretel, after meeting Ruslan and Ludmila, then Saint-Saens will tell you, and you will round off the evening’s proceedings with some bubbles in a Champagne Toccata. Let the Derby Piano Quartet entertain you!

The Derby Piano Quartet, founded in 2001 by local pianist, Beate Toyka, and now with new member Jane Ford, returns to Music at Duffield to explore the strange and wonderful repertoire of music for eight hands on two pianos.

Ticket prices are £15 for adults, £14 for concessions and £7 for students.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com