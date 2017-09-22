Paloma Faith to play Nottingham on her UK tour

Pop superstar Paloma Faith is to bring her 2018 UK tour to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on March 3.

Tickets to see her in action will go on sale on Friday, September 29, at 9am.

One of only two British female artists this decade to have their last three albums go double platinum in the UK, Paloma Faith will release her long-awaited fourth album, The Architect, on November 17, via RCA Records.

The new album – her first in more than three years and since giving birth to her first child – features an array of acclaimed co-writers, producers and collaborators including: Sia, John Legend, Jesse Shatkin, TMS, Starsmith, Tobias Jesso Jr., Eg White, Rag’n’Bone Man, actor Samuel L. Jackson and journalist and activist Owen Jones.

Tickets for the Nottingham gig are priced at £39.20 and £50.40 (including administration fees). There is a maximum of six tickets per person for this event.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/paloma-faith via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.