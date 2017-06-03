OMD to hit the road again later this year

Synth-pop pioneers OMD return later this year with their 13th studio album The Punishment of Luxury which sees them combine the wistful nostalgia and idealised romance of their previous work while stepping out of their comfort zone.

The LP is out September 1 on 100% Records.

To support the release, they will be embarking on a UK tour, coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 6.

The follow-up to the critically acclaimed English Electric (released in 2013), The Punishment Of Luxur’ is a daring collection of stylish synth pop and masterful songwriting which will certainly rank alongside their very best.

Described by The Quietus as “not just one of the best synth bands ever – they are one of the best bands ever”, OMD’s influence has become ubiquitous. The xx, the Killers and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy have cited OMD as an inspiration, and the likes of Future Islands and Chvrches show traces of OMD’s DNA.

Call the box office for tickets and show information on 0115 9895555.