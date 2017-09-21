NPO launch new season with Beethoven’s Fifth

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 2017-18 season with a concert in the Albert Hall, Nottingham on Sunday, October 15, starting at 3pm.

The concert features performances of a pair of Fifth symphonies by two contrasting composers, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Carl Nielsen.

Beethoven’s Fifth is one of the most popular symphonies in the classical repertoire, the opening being known by nearly everyone.

Nielsen’s Fifth, written in the aftermath of World War One, is an incredibly dramatic work, featuring a manic sidedrum part in the first of its two movements. It is a piece that is not often played but is certainly worth hearing.

Sandwiched in between these two pieces will be the Second Horn Concerto of Richard Strauss, played by a BBC Young Musician finalist Ben Goldscheider.

Tickets are £15, £11, children £5. They are all for unreserved seating and there will be a pre-concert talk at 2.15pm by Mark Heron who conducts the orchestra. It will be an opportunity to meet the soloist too.

For more, see www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk