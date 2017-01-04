Museum needs your help with music project

Mansfield Museum is running a new programme, due to start from March, looking at music and memory.

Through the development of this programme, a loan box will be produced containing multi-sensory elements related to music and its changes over the last century.

If you have any items under the theme of “music”, from posters, ticket stubs and memorabilia, to photos, vinyl records, clothing and radios, that you are happy to give to the programme, Mansfield Museum would greatly appreciate them, especially any with a connection to the local area.

The items given will be used for handling sessions and be discussion points for reminiscence but also education through our learning programme.

All donations are welcome but the museum will reserve the right to refuse any items not appropriate to this project or that are duplicated.

The museum is open from Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm and entry is free. For more information on this project, contact Anne-Marie Rooney on 01623 463088.

mansfieldmuseum@mansfield.gov.uk