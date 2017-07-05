Modern blues to Hit Sheffield stage

Great musicianship, great music and “a liberal dose of humour” are promised when The Hitman Blues Band take to the stage in Sheffield.

The New York modern blues band are earning rave reviews, with their latest release The World Moves On being hailed as “the best yet” and proved by its nomination for five Grammy awards – their previous release, Blues Enough was only “in the running for two Grammy nominations.

Since their formation, the band, led by Russell “Hitman” Alexander, have shared stages with the likes of Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Whitney Houston.

A Greystones spokesman said: “With a live show that engages the audience with great musicianship, great music, and a liberal dose of humor, The Hitman Blues Band will light up the audience.”

And MuzikReviews.com said: “The music of The Hitman Blues Band will make you glad that music exists in the first place.”

The band play The Greystones on Friday, July 7.

Tickets, priced from £14, are now available from mygreystones.co.uk