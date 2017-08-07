Matlock concert for Belper Town Wind Band

The latest concert in the Bands in Hall Leys Park will take place on Sunday, August 13, from 2pm-4pm.

The Matlock venue plays host to a concert from the Belper Town Wind Band.

Matlock Town Council is delighted to present the latest concert in the annual Bands in the Park series.

Throughout the summer some of the very best bands in the area bring the very best of traditional brass band music. There will be old favourites and as ever a little twist of something new, so you are invited to meet up with friends and family, or spend a peaceful afternoon on your own, with a picnic or perhaps a treat or two from one the many super cafes around the town.

Parking is available throughout the town and details of the bands playing can be found on www.matlock.gov.uk

Photo by Jonathan Photography