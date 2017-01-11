Marcia’s having a Ball at The Flowerpot

Marcia Ball is the guest performer at The Flowerpot in Derby on Wednesday, January 18.

RAW Promotions are proud to present a legendary singer/pianist who has been blending Texas blues, Louisiana swamp ballads and New Orleans second-line rhythms into her distinctive roadhouse roots-rock for 30 years. This gig is one of only four in the UK for Marcia Ball.

The Texas-born, Louisiana-raised musical storyteller has earned worldwide fame for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she strolls onto the stage.

Her groove-laden New Orleans boogie, deeply soulful ballads and rollicking Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music fans all over the world.

In 2010, she was inducted into the Gulf Coast Hall Of Fame and in 2012 into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

She’s received a total of six Living Blues Awards and nine Blues Music Awards (and has a whopping 42 nominations).

She’s received five Grammy Award nominations, including five of her six previous Alligator albums.

Always a songwriter of renown, Ball delved deeper into songwriting than she ever had in her career with her Grammy-nominated 2010 Alligator release, Roadside Attractions, creating one of her best and most personal albums.

Support comes from the Derby-based fiery accordian wizard Lil Jim.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £15.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo by Brian Blauser