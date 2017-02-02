Make Space in your diary for indie aces’ Buxton gig

90s indie band Space bring the feel-good vibes to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on February 9.

Following the release of their new studio album Give Me your Future in May 2016, Space are back on tour.

The group came to prominence in the 1990s with hits including Female of the Species, Me and You Versus the World and The Ballad of Tom Jones.

In 2011, after a six-year break they reunited to make new music. There’s a reason why the band made it big in the ‘90s and their new album is a reminder of quite what stunning musicians make up the group.

Give Me your Future has been produced by Grammy and BRIT award-winning producer Steve Levine, who has worked with The Clash, Culture Cub, Beach Boys, Deniece Williams and Gary Moore to name a few.

Space have sold over two million albums worldwide with titles including Spiders, Tin Planet, Suburban Rock and Roll and Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab. The band continues to write gritty and creatively interesting pop songs, making for a feel-good night of new music combined with 90s nostalgia.

Space’s gig takes place at Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at just £15 and discounts are available. To buy tickets call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxotonoperahouse.org.uk