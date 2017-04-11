Lots to do for youngsters at QUAD during April

There is a huge range of activities to keep youngsters entertained during April at the Derby arts centre QUAD.

The venue on the Markey Place will have daily ‘Cine Kids’ family friendly film screenings over Easter Holidays.

Derby arts centre Quad. Photo by Graham Lucas Commons

Cine Kids are family-friendly screenings for families with children of all ages, taking place daily on weekends and holidays. All tickets are £3.50 for Cine Kids Club members. Cine Kids Club Membership is free and available from QUAD Box office.

Easter films are: Peppa Pig The Golden Boots, Beauty And The Beast, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Zip & Zap And the Marble Gang.

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience is an hour-long film of the popular TV show, expect lots of fun and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) screens in QUAD until Thursday, April 20.

Beauty And The Beast is the latest live action re-make of the classic fairy story starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as the Beast. Beauty And The Beast (PG) screens in QUAD for Cine Kids until Thursday, April 13.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is an animated fantasy adventure in which four smurfs set out to warn a tribe about an evil wizard. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) screens in QUAD for Cine Kids from April 14-23.

Zip & Zap And the Marble Gang are the adventures of twins Zip & Zap, who are sent to summer school run by an evil headmaster, who rules with a heavy hand and an eyepatch and forbids all forms of recreation and entertainment.

They form the Marble Gang, the children’s Resistance, guided by intelligence, bravery and unbreakable faith in friendship and uncover a mysterious secret hidden deep within the school….. Zip & Zap And the Marble Gang (PG) screens in QUAD April 22 and 23.

There will be Family Friendly events around FORMAT International Photography Festival in QUAD and around Derby over Easter, including walks and workshops.

FORMAT 360 Degree Photo Walks for anyone aged ten and above, offers an opportunity to explore the FORMAT International Photography Festival and get hints and tips on taking great photographs, as well as inspiration from the artworks on display. Led by local Photography Artist Pierce Starre, who will be capturing 360 degree images to join in with. FORMAT 360 Degree Photo Walks take place on April 12 and 19) from 1pm to 4pm, the walks are free but booking is advised. http://www.formatfestival.com/events/360-degree-photo-walk

DigisQUAD Creative Photoshop is a workshop for young people aged 12-16 years to experiment with layers, textures and filters to turn images and text into digital artwork based on the theme of Habitat. DigisQUAD Creative Photoshop takes place on April 19 and 20, the workshop runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm the cost is £33 for both sessions and children can be left unaccompanied, booking is essential. http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/digisquad/digisquad--easter-creative-photoshop.aspx

Minecraft Habitat with BlockBuilders, suitable for those aged 8-14, is a workshop using the video game phenomenon Minecraft. Digital design group Blockbuilders will lead the workshop, offering a chance to re-imagine the local habitat, brick by brick! Minecraft Habitat with BlockBuilders takes place in QUAD on Wednesday, April 12, 10.30am to 4pm. The price is £35 and pre-booking is essential. Lunch is not provided and it is recommended that participants bring their own packed lunch. http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/minecraft-habitat-with-blockbuilders-workshop.aspx

Blockbuilders will also be delivering an inter-generational workshop in QUAD, Exploring the Past and Future with Minecraft open to all ages. BlockBuilders have created a detailed model of Derby using geo-spatial data, and, using Minecraft and photographs, the map will be adapted by participants to make conversations around the past, present, and future of the city. Recommended for participants both young and old, for example grandparents and grandchildren, no prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to take part! Exploring the Past and Future with Minecraft takes place in QUAD on Thursday, April 13, from 10.30am to 1pm or 2pm to 4.30pm. Both workshops are FREE but places are limited and pre-booking is essential. http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/exploring-the-past-and-future-with-minecraft.aspx

QUAD Gallery is free and open daily from 11am to 5pm, it will also be open late on Thursdays during the Easter holidays, until 9pm on April 13 and 20.

Opening times of other FORMAT venues vary. The exhibitions are free to view.

For more information, call QUAD Box office on 01332 290606 or see http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/cine-kids.aspx

