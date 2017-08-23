Liberator to appear at Thrash Your Head! gig at Black Market

Rising Nottinghamshire five-piece Liberator will be one of four bands appearing at a gig called Thrash Your Head!, to take place on Saturday, August 26, at the Black Market in Warsop.

The talented thrash/battle metal band will be joined on the bill by Coraya, Three Years Of Winter and Skint Narcotics for what promised to be a memorable evening of music.

Liberator have been going for three years and are currently working hard on their second album.

Debut album Slaughterfield is already out and has proved a firm favourites with fans, thanks to tracks such as Venomous Hate, Mechatiranny and the title track.

The video for Motor Oil - a song off the forthcoming new album - can be seen on YouTube.

The Thrash Your Head! gig gets under way at 8pm and admission is £3.

For more on the gig, go to www.blackmarketvenue.co.uk