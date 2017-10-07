Search

Lethal grime star to get Bizzy in Sheffield

Lethal Bizzle brings his brand of British grime to Sheffield next week. Picture Tony Johnson
British MC Lethal Bizzle’s explicit lyrics of violence and street tales of East London drew reaction and controversy – but also gave him immense popularity among followers of garage and grime in the 2000s.

He emerged as part of the More Fire Crew grime trio, who enjoyed a top-10 hit with Oi! in 2002.

He enjoyed mainstream chart success with songs such as his debut solo track Pow (Forward) in 2004 – a MOBO best single award winner – as well as 2005’s Fire and What We Do.

The Best of Bizzle compilation followed in 2011, along with a string of mainstream hit singles including Not a Saint and top-10 hits Rari WorkOut, in 2014 – a UK indie chart-topper – and 2015’s Fester Skank.

Now the 33-year-old, real name Maxwell Ansah, is back with his new You’ll Never Make A Million From Grime EP, which features the likes of fellow British grime star Skepta on lead track I Win.

And Lethal Bizzle is taking the EP on the road this autumn, including a show at Sheffield University’s Foundry on Thursday, October 12.

For tickets, see foundrysu.com