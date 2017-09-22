Let’s have a Show of Hands for Sheffield Cathedral show

There cannot be many venues across the UK and beyond that British folk ambassadors Show of Hands have not already conquered with their inimitable delivery of folk, roots and acoustic music.

But 2017 sees them bring that magic to the most sacred of spaces as their Sanctuary tour visits England’s finest cathedrals.

During October and November, Steve Knightley and Phil Beer travel the length and breadth of England to fill the country’s most ancient and iconic buildings to perform – including a show at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday, October 5.

Joined by Miranda Sykes, the award-winning trio “blend the sharpest songwriting with unrivalled musicianship”.

Steve says: “In 2010, we played a few landmark cathedrals and it just worked.

“There’s something about the ambience, sanctity and rich history of a cathedral that lends itself perfectly to what we do.

“We’ll be bringing out some of the classics of course, but we’re also excited to be able to showcase new material in truly unique settings.”

Support comes from singer-songwriter Kirsty Merryn.

Steve says: “Sassy and sexy, witty and wistful. Imagine your favourite actress suddenly bursting into song.”