Last Night of the Proms concert at Duffield venue

The Music at Duffield season continues on Saturday, November 11, with a Last Night of the Proms-style concert, to be performed by the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

Conducted by Richard Jenkinson, the concert also features soprano soloist Claire Prewer.

For years, the British Police Symphony Orchestra has delighted audiences with its spectacular Proms Night in Beacon Park, Lichfield and Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

The programme includes The Last Post, Pomp and Circumstance March No 1, Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, plus workds by Wagner, John Barry, Prokofiev and more.

The concert in the main hall at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm)

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

They are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503, as well as online at www.musicatduffield.com