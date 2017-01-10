Last chance to catch the Chuckles at Nottingham Royal

It’s your last chance to see The Chuckle Brothers, who have had audiences rolling in the aisles over the last six week in this sparkling pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

The show runs until Sunday, January 15.

The Chuckle Brothers are known to generations of children for their popular prime-time children’s television show Chucklevision, of which more than 290 episodes were made. The series proved to be so successful that in 2008 BAFTA presented Paul and Barry with an award for ‘services to British children’s television’.

Alongside them, Tony Maudsley makes his debut as a panto dame in Nottingham this Christmas, taking a break from the Benidorm hairdressing salon. Tony has been a series regular in the award-winning comedy series since 2011. With previous nominations of Best Actor and Best Newcomer by the Royal Television Society, Tony has also been seen in Sky Living’s The Spa and ITV’s Northern Lights. In the title role of Jack Trot is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the show’s second series. Not content with knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he swapped singing for skating and captivated the nation and reached the final of Dancing on Ice.

Tickets are £17- £34.50. For availability, call 0115 989 5555.