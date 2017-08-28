KISS tribute band to give sparkling show at The Diamond

KISS tribute band KISS GB play The Diamond, based at Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Saturday, September 2.

Formed by Ash Brookes (co-founder and the Paul Stanley in DRESSED TO KILL, the world’s longest-running KISS tribute band) KISS GB also comprises members of Led Zeppelin tribute band Mothership, and Van Halen tribute band Eruption, all of whom are lifelong KISS fans.

Ash is no stranger to the area, playing The Diamond many times before with Dressed To Kill, so Ash and KISS GB are hoping for a warm Welcome. In return, people can expect full make-up, and a blistering set of hits and classics, including Detroit Rock City, God gave Rock n Roll to you II, Crazy Crazy nights, and I Was made for Lovin’ You. If you like KISS, do not miss this gig.

Doors open at 8pm, all ages welcome (under 18s accompanied by an adult). For more information on the band, please go to www.facebook.com/kissgb

Photo credit: Mark Rutherford