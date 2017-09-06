Jazz legend Barber is at Buxton Opera House

British jazz legend Chris Barber celebrates a Centenary of Jazz with a performance at Buxton Opera House on September 17.

This icon of traditional jazz will be in Buxton to help celebrate 100 years of jazz in his show The BIG Chris Barber Band – Centenary of Jazz.

For 68 years, Chris Barber has been active in the music scene, not only recording and releasing music but touring with his band. This ten-piece outfit features everything from New Orleans to blues to late 20s Ellington, played with extraordinary panache and skill.

On this special night, you will hear songs from that age and Chris’s favourites like Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp, Petite Fleur, When the Saints Go Marching In and many more.

You can count on an exciting evening of high quality jazz and blues which will appeal in equal measure to the aficionado and the newcomer.

Chris and his band are respected by many other jazz and blues musicians such as Eric Clapton and Van Morrison. They are multi-award winners, winning both the German Jazz Trophy and also Blues Great Award of British Blues Awards.

The concert starts at 7.30PM. Tickets are priced at £23. Discounts are available. To buy tickets, contact Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo credit: Luc Lodder