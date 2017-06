Families will have plenty of fun at this summer’s Indietracks festival. Steam train rides, discos, craft workshops, a family area and owls are on offer at The Midland Railway, Butterley, near Ripley. Lucky Soul are the final band to join the line-up which includes The Wedding Present, St Etienne (pictured) and Cate Le Bon.

The festival runs from July 28 to 30.

Details: www.indietracks.co.uk/tickets