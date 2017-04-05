Hometown show for Sheffield synth-pop stars

Following hot on the heels of Heaven 17, another Sheffield synth-pop favourite has announced a hometown concert.

Heaven 17 – Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory – kick off their winter tour, with support from Blancmange, at The Foundry in Sheffield on Friday, November 10.

And now ABC have announced their XYZ Tour 2017, which includes a show at Sheffield City Hall – on the very same day.

ABC formed in Sheffield in 1980. At the forefront of the New Romantic scene and remembered for singer Martin Fry’s trademark gold lamé suit, the band clocked up a string of worldwide hits with tracks such as Poison Arrow and The Look of Love.

Now, following an incredible 12 months, including a critically acclaimed new album and nationwide sell-out shows, ABC have announced the new UK tour, including the hometown show, performing all their greatest hits.

Frontman Martin Fry said: “Here’s an opportunity to open up the ABC songbook and journey through all the hits, from Lexicon to Lexicon, ABC to XYZ.

“See you there.”

ABC formed when they decided they wanted “to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post-punk vision”.

Their debut album, 1982’s The Lexicon Of Love, went to number one and sold more than a million records.

To date ABC have released eight studio albums, including 1983’s Beauty Stab, Alphabet City in 1987, 1989’s Up, Abracadabra in 1991 and 1997’s Skyscraping.

And last year, a mere 34 years since the release of their landmark debut album, ABC returned with The Lexicon Of Love II, which immediately entered the UK album charts in the top five.

Joining the XYZ Tour 2017 tour as special guests are famousAmerican musical group Kid Creole and The Coconuts, who have been entertaining music lovers around the world for more than 35 years.

The band – frontman Kid and a trio of female backing singers known as The Coconuts – is famous for hits such as I’m a Wonderful Thing, Baby, Stool Pigeon and Annie, I’m Not Your Daddy, all top-10 hits in the UK in 1982.

Kid – real name August Darnell – said: “When I listen to the music of ABC, I am reminded of good times and delicious poison arrows.

“It is an honour to share the stage with Martin.

“Music lovers, get ready for a funky good time.”

Tickets for ABC’s show are now on sale from gigsandtours.com

Heaven 17 tickets are now on sale, priced from £25, from ticketline.co.uk

