Hometown show for Sheffield’s Buffalo Skinners

Members of a Sheffield songwriting collective are preparing for a special hometown show.

The music of The Buffalo Skinners “stems from a shared passion for songwriting and singing in harmony”.

The band are keyboard player Kieran Thorpe, violinist James Nicholls, guitarist Peter Seccombe, drummer Miles Stapleton and bassist Robbie Thompson,

Together, they “ draw influence from 60s’ rock’n’roll, folk, blues and whatever else they’ve been listening to recently.

Over the past eight years, they have shared highs and lows, personal space, and an ex-postal van across the UK and Europe, sharing their songs, with anyone willing to listen, while July 2016, saw the band release their third album, Cease Your Dreaming, produced by Sheffield favourite Colin Elliot, who has worked with the Steel City’s Richard Hawley and Slow Club, among others.

And they play Sheffield’s Greystones tonight – supported by a solo set by bassist Robbie.

Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from mygreystones.co.uk