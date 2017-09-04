Hits galore in The Carpenters Story

The Carpenters Story is to be performed at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on September 14, starting at 7.30pm.

The award-winning show celebrates the music of one of the most successful pop duos in music history, Richard and Karen Carpenter.

Acclaimed international star Claire Furley remains unsurpassed in her uncanny representation of Karen Carpenter.

Her stunning vocal harmonies, combined with state-of-the-art video projection and lavish musical arrangements, will take you on an incredible journey through the uniqueness that truly was The Carpenters.

Featuring all the timeless hits including (They Long To Be) Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Superstar, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Please Mr Postman, and many more, this is one that is not to be missed.

For more details, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01246 345 222.