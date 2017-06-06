Hits galore as Bolan tribute returns to The Flowerpot

Too Rex will be performing their tribute to Marc Bolan and T.Rex at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, June 10.

Too Rex are an outstanding tribute band featuring the incomparable Bobby T as Marc Bolan. He looks like him and sounds like him and he’s got the same on stage persona and vibe.

This authentic show covers the spectrum of Bolan’s career from the early hippie days of Tyrannosaurus Rex to the chart topping smash hits of T.Rex.

Too Rex recreate the live concert feel of a real T.Rex gig, it’s the closest you’ll ever get. Bobby T takes the impersonation of Bolan very seriously, he’s one of a kind.

This nostalgic 70s trip down memory lane includes the following songs: I Love To Boogie, Cosmic Dancer, Get In On, Hot Love, Jeepster, Children of The Revolution, Ride A White Swan, Telegram Sam plus many more.

Grab your feather boas and spaceball shoes and get ready to relive the music of the legendary Marc Bolan and T-Rex.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk