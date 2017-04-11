Hayseed Dixie to perform at The Venue in Derby

What do you get you when ACDC fans play rock covers in a bluegrass style? Hayseed Dixie at Derby’s The Venue on May 19, that’s what!

Four albums down the line and with fans including Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon and thousands of shows under their belt, not to mention a current political storm in the US that they dont shy away from, it promises to be a great night.

John Wheeler (singer and all round main Dixie) has upped his sticks from the US and currently resides in Cambridge so he’s well placed to give you his thoughts on Brexit and Trump and your local ale.

New album Free Your Mind… And Your Grass Will Follow is coming out on April 14.

For more details on the gig, go to www.thevenue-derby.co.uk/